The Intervention by Water Aid Ghana, has led to an increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in five districts across the country.

Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, Country Director of Water Aid Ghana said over 150,000 people have been able to access safe water whilst about 90,000 others had access to sanitation facilities through the Hongkong Shanghai Banking Corporation Water Programme (HWP) implemented in the five districts.

Water Aid Ghana implemented the HWP in Wa, and Bolgatanga municipalities, Tamale metropolis, Birem North and Afram Plains North districts from 2012 to 2016 to improve access to WASH facilities.

Mr Mohammed, who was speaking at a close-out workshop of the HWP in Tamale, said 104 communities in the five districts were provided with WASH facilities whiles institutional latrines were built in 43 schools.

The close-out workshop, attended by officials from the beneficiary districts and Water Aid Ghana’s partner organisations, was to assess the delivery of the HWP.

Mr Mohammed said WASH facilities were provided in some communities that did not have electricity to power them adding efforts were being made to connect such facilities to the national grid for the benefit of the people.

Mr Sulaiman Issah Bello, Programme Manager of Water Aid Ghana who outlined the organisation’s programme of work said it would in the next three years; focus more on water provision to schools and healthcare centres for improved WASH practices.

Source: GNA