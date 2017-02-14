The Ambassadors of China and Finland on Monday paid courtesy calls on Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education at his office in Accra.

Ms Sun Baohong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, expressed China’s commitment to support the new initiatives of the Government to upgrade the vocational training facilities of the country.

Ms Baohong said China and Ghana had over the past years experienced excellent corporation and had undertaken several projects to enhance education in Ghana.

She was hopeful that Ghana and China would continue to strengthen the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Dr Prempeh commended China for their enormous support adding; “we are looking forward to a fruitful engagement in the next few years with the people of China. They have been very cooperative, extremely generous and we hope that they continue to build the corporation with the developing countries.

On her part Ms Pijro Suomela-Chowdhury, the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, who also paid a courtesy call on the Minister, said Finland was committed to strengthening its bilateral relations with Ghana.

She said Finland would assist in the training of teachers, vocational educational and in other segments of education in Ghana.

Ms Suomela-Chowdhury said the Finland Government had launched the Africa project in Accra, which aimed to build capacities in computer coding, which would also assist girls in technology and computer training.

The Minister in a response thanked his guest for the visit and assured the Ambassador of materialising the corporation and areas of interest to tangible projects and programmes.

Source: GNA