As the day draws closer to the election of members of the council of state across the country, the paramount chief the Twifo traditional area, Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II has intensified his campaign activities to represent the people of the central on the council of state.

40 assembly members from the 20 MMDAs in the central region are expected to elect a representation on the council of state on Wednesday 15th of February 2017.

Six prominent men here in the central region including three paramount chiefs and three educationists are vying for the nod to council the president of the land on some major decisions as stipulated by the 1992 constitution.

The candidates are Obrepong Appiah Nuamah II, the paramount chief of Twifo Traditional area, Neenyi Gartey VII, the paramount chief of Effutu traditional area and Okatakyie Dr. Amenfi VII, the paramount chief of Asebu traditional area.

The rest are Professor Ato Essumang, former member of council of state, Samuel Nana Brew Brew-Butler, council chairman of UCC and a management consultant and George Frimpong, who is the central regional director of inclusive education.

But Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II who also doubles as the vice president of the central regional house of chiefs said he is the best to represent the people on the council of state.

“To council the president in the performance of his functions as enjoined by the 1992 constitution of the republic of Ghana that is to implement the good policies of the president . As the vice president of the regional house of chiefs, i would be the best person to represent the views of the chiefs and the ordinary people in the region.” he opined.

He promised to bring together all assembly members in the region to champion a common goal of developing the central region.

“It is also my vision that, when am voted to that position, i would create a platform for all the Electoral College for transparency leadership so that they will know what is actually pertaining up there.” he added.

He disagreed with those who are calling for scrapping the council of state saying it has become a rubber stamp for the president.

By: Akwasi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana