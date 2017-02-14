Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport said he would work earnestly to ensure that Ghana becomes the transportation hub of the West African Sub-Region.

He noted that Ghana has all it takes to be the leading country in all forms of transportation services adding “we are going to draw a master plan that will help us achieve this important objective.”

Mr Asiamah was speaking to reporters after a tour of some logistics and transport services providers such as State Transport Corporation, Metro Mass Transit, Safebond off dock terminal, DVLA, NRSC, Ghana Railway, Ghana Maritime Authority and the Shippers Council.

The Minister also visited some oil and gas service providers such as Technik FMC, GE, Vikings offshore, Goil Tank farm, Sekondi fishing harbour, and other facilities under the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority (GPHA).

The Minister was accompanied by Chief Director of the Ministry, the head of Planning of the Ministry and was assisted in the Region by Captain Afedzi, the Director of the Takoradi Port and Mr Peter Amoo-Bediako, the GPHA Regional Communications Manager.

The Minister also visited the Nana Kobina Nketsia V, paramount Chief of Essikado traditional Area.

At the STC yard, Mr Nuamah Donkor, Chief Executive Office informed the Minister about the corporation’s plan to build a modern terminal and hostel facilities for passengers.

He said the Company had land available for development works and re-branding of the STC to position it as the pride of travellers in the country.

The STC Boss, therefore, called for private sector involvement in running that department to improve on productivity.

Source: GNA