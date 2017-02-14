President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed 11 persons to the Council of State in accordance with Article 82 (2)(d) of the constitution.

Notable among the appointees are the former Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The eight other appointees include: the Jaubenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong.

Aside these 11 appointees, the Council of State must also include a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs per Article 89(2)(a)(i) of the constitution.

In this light, President Akufo-Addo has appointed General J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council pending Parliamentary approval.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is also an ex-officio a member of the Council.

However, there is no living former Chief Justice, thus President Akufo-Addo was unable to propose a name for the approval of Parliament.

The composition of the Council of State will be completed with the election of the regional representatives, scheduled to come off on Thursday, February 16.

The Council of State is mandated to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

The council may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, or any other authority established by the Constitution.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana