Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, President Akufo-Addo’s Volta Regional Minister-nominee has pledged to work with Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli and other traditional rulers in the Region.

He described chiefs as major stakeholders in development and promised “strong partnership” with them to drive the development agenda of the Region.

Dr Letsa said this when he paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede to congratulate him on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs and to inform him about his nomination as the Volta Regional Minister-Designate.

He described Togbe Afede as a “development icon” and expressed hope of working with him to bring unparalleled development to the Volta Region after the approval of his nomination by Parliament.

In a related development, Tumivole Kaku Aka III, King of Nzema and some chiefs from Mafi and Some Traditional areas paid courtesy calls on Togbe Afede to congratulate him on his election.

They said they believed in Togbe Afede’s leadership style and urged him to transform the chieftaincy establishment.

Togbe Afede reiterated his commitment to restore nobility to the chieftaincy institution and called for peace and hard work among the citizenry.

He also called for support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfill promises he made to the country.

Source: GNA