An Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded Seidu Mahama, a Land guard on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Seidu, was said to have conspired with three others now at large and robbed a couple of their personal belongings including monies on January 25, at Bortianor in Accra.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on February 27.

The facts of the case as presented by Superintendent Kweku Bampah are that the complainants are Albert Allotey and Irene Adubea Parker Allotey, a couple residing in their private apartment at Bortianor Red Top, whilst the accused person is a land guard at the same area.

He said on January 25, at about 1830 hours four masked men all armed with AK 47 and pistols broke into their house amidst assaults and threats of death on them.

They succeeded in robbing Albert of his sea blue Honda CRV Saloon car , 42-inch flat screen television set, one Hisence 28-inch flat screen, one multi TV decoder, one DSTV decoder, one Hoofer sound system unit , five assorted mobile phones and an amount of Ghc550.00.

Superintendent Bempah said, the accused persons and his accomplices further robbed Irene of her blue Toyota Corolla and assorted jewelries worth Ghc5,000.00 and bolted.

He told the court that a report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the accused person per his black Honda Saloon car which was used to attack the complainant’s house.

He said the same car which was used to escort the stolen cars out of the complainant’s house was identified by a witness who saw the unusual quick movement of the complainant’s two vehicles from their house.

The prosecution said the police traced the identity of the Honda Saloon to the house of the accused person at Bortianor and he admitted ownership of the vehicle and was arrested.

On January 31, the Regional crime office organised an identification parade where Albert identified the accused person as being part of the gang that came to his house to rob them.

–

Source: GNA