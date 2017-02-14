Nii Ayi-Bonte II, Gbese Mantse has denied reports that the Ghana Police Service invited him for questioning over the Adjabeng Ankrah Family lands in Accra.

The Gbese Mantse who is also the Adonten of Ga State explained that no court of competent jurisdiction has served him with any writ of summons to appear before it.

It was reported over the weekend that the Gbese Mantse had been summoned to appear before court over a land dispute but he failed to turn up in court.

But in a Statement issued in Accra on Monday [February 14, 2017], Nii Ayi-Bonte described stories suggesting so as untrue.

The statement described the story as “baseless and false “concocted by a certain individual to tarnish his reputation “turn to blemish my sound and positive proven track record, which I have natured and gained for so many years”.

The Gbese Mantse said he was as a gazetted chief and “allodia owner of the Gbese stool lands which included North Industrial Area, Kwame Nkrumah Circle also known as “Faa No Faa” and Avenor.

“Even if, a family or any person is claiming a portion of land, they know exactly the processes to route their grievances or complaint through for redress.

“However if violence or force is applied, that is where the Police intervenes to bring peace,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Nii Ayi-Bonte said: “As a law abiding citizen of Ghana and respected Ga Chief, if the Court or the Police invite me, I will honour the invitation”.

Last week the Ghana Police Service hauled Nii Ayi Bonte, and two others before an Accra Circuit Court, for alleged forcefully entry into Adjabeng Ankrah family land at the Industrial Area.

According to the Court report, Nii Ayi Bonte and his accomplices, Nii Okaikoi aka Korle We and one Francis alias Korea Man failed to turned up in court when the case was called on Thursday.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Ernest Acheampong therefore prayed the court for a bench warrant to arrest the accused persons since according to the Prosecutor, they were warned by the Greater Accra Police Command to appear in Court but failed.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison however declined to issue a bench warrant saying there was nothing on her case docket indicating that the accused have been asked to appear before the court.

The court therefore directed the police that “if the Police wanted the accused persons to appear in court they know what to do”.

The matter was therefore adjourned to February 23.

–

Source: GNA