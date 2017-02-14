Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs began their 2017 Ghana Premier League campaign on a brighter note when they defeated new entrants Bolga Stars at the New Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Dwarfs who struggled in the later stage to remain in the 2015/2016 season needed to put up such a splendid performance to bring some smiles to their loyal supporters who cheered them up till the end of proceedings.

A two man move between Christian Ntsin and Joseph Esso enabled the latter to break the deadlock in the 15th minutes after several missed opportunities.

The new entrants matched Dwarfs boot for boot afterwards and ensured that the scores stayed 1-0 until the game went into recess.

Bolga Stars came into the second half strongly and leveled up in the 57th minute when their striker, Issahaku Wahid capitalised on a defensive blunder to equalise.

Shortly after their equaliser, Dwarfs was awarded a penalty when in the 60th minute when Mohammed Osmanu was pushed in the 18 yard box.

He elected himself for the kick, but missed it.

Two late classic goals by substitute Albert Hammond in the 75th and 80th minutes sealed victory for Dwarfs.

Source: GNA