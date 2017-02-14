Mr Tahidu Osman Kikaa, spokesperson of the Regent of Bimbilla, Naa Andani Dasana has cautioned against political intervention in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.

He said accession to the Bimbilla skin had been well-documented adding that tradition must always be respected at all times to ensure that the right and qualified persons were enskinned as chiefs in the area.

He said the situation where some individuals thought they could use their perceived political connections to change the history of chieftaincy at Bimbilla and foment trouble and killing innocent people would be resisted.

Mr Osman Kikaa stated this when he addressed a news conference in Tamale on Sunday in relation to last Thursday’s chieftaincy clashes at Bimbilla.

Last Thursday, February 09, 2017, the Regent of Bimbilla enskinned a number of sub chiefs, a decision which did not go down well with the other rival royal faction at Bimbilla resulting in exchange of gun fires travelling deep into the night.

At least 10 people were killed while about 11 others sustained injuries during the gun fires.

A reinforcement team of police and military personnel has since restored calm in the area while some 21 suspects arrested during the fight and be arraigned before a circuit court in Tamale today, Monday, February 13.

Mr Osman Kikaa urged all, including the youth at Bimbilla to remain calm saying the Regent would continue to resort to the rule of law to address any misconception surrounding his legitimacy and the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.

He maintained that Naa Andani Dasana was the legitimate Regent, rightfully enskinned by the Kingmakers of the area and fully endorsed and recognised by all relevant state institutions.

He emphasised that under the custom of the area, the Regent had the right to enskin chiefs adding that he had been enskinning chiefs over the years without incident.

Mr Osman Kikaa countered the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Ken Yeboah, Northern Regional Police Commander suggesting that he (DCOP Yeboah) advised against the enskinment of the sub-chiefs.

Mr Osman Kikaa said the District Security Council only advised the Regent to perform the enskinment ceremony between the hours of 12 noon and 1300 hours GMT instead of the usual 1600 hours GMT adding that security personnel were deployed there for the enskinment ceremony.

Source: GNA