The Administrative Bishop of the West Ghana Conference of the AME Zion Church, Reverend Mrs Helena Swanzy-Essien, has cautioned women to desist from taking alcohol to avoid ruining their lives.

She said it was sad to see some Christian women openly requesting for alcoholic drinks during funerals and other social gatherings which is against the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Swanzy- Essien gave the caution at a three-day Annual Women’s Convention of the West Ghana Conference of the AME Zion Church at Akim Manso in the Eastern Region.

It was on the theme: “Global Outreach Personal Calling, Personal Transformation, Personal Instruction, and Commitment”.

The conference was attended by members from eight districts namely; Cape Coast, Winneba, Agona Swedru, Akim Manso, Akim Akroso, Sekondi, Assin Fosu and Wassa Darmang.

It was organized by the Women Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the West Ghana Conference of the AME Zion Church.

Rev. Swanzy-Essien said as ambassadors of Jesus Christ, women must live morally upright and healthy lifestyles devoid of criticism from members of their communities.

She said apart from taking alcohol, some Christian women also engaged in bleaching which is against the teachings of Jesus Christ.

She called on the women to desist from dressing indecently, adding that some dresses were so revealing and a disgrace to womanhood.

Rev. Swanzy-Essien called on women to take balanced diet including fruits and vegetables to ensure healthy growth and prevent diseases.

She expressed the hope that the conference would build in them confidence and self-restraint to enable them to live a life worthy of emulation.

Mrs Grace Love, the Field President of Global Outreach of Women Home and Overseas Missionary Society, cautioned the women to desist from acts that would dent the image of Christ.

She said women in Christ must ensure that good character became their hallmark to inspire others and win more souls for Christ.

Mrs Love, on behalf of the Society, donated five computers and accessories worth 2,500 Ghana cedis to the Akim Manso AME Zion Basic School to enhance the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

She said the donation formed part of the Women Ministry’s contribution towards encouraging teachers and inspiring students to take ICT studies seriously.

Source: GNA