All the ten representatives appointed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will this week be vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Four of them will be screened on Monday while the rest of the six will take their turns on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The committee last Thursday completed vetting of all the 36 ministers named by the President and subsequently submitted its report to Parliament for their approval.

So far a total of 31 of the ministers vetted, have already been sworn in, though one of the ministers, Otiko Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has been sued by two Minority MPs following her approval by parliament.

The Minority in Parliament kicked against Otiko’s approval and subsequently boycotted sitting in Parliament over some comments she made against former President John Mahama and her admission of not undertaking the mandatory one year national service.

Check below for schedules for the Regional Ministers vetting:

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana