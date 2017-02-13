Donald Trump is expected to speak with the presidents of Nigeria and South Africa later this afternoon.

President Jacob Zuma is expecting the call, according to a tweet from his office:

Nigerian authorities have not yet confirmed the call between Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump.

But the Globe and Mail’s Africa correspondent has suggested that Nigerians will be following the call closely, if only to get news of their own leader.

The 74-year-old Nigerian leader has extended his medical leave in the UK, amid concerns back home that his health may be worse than officials are publicly saying.

This phone call would be at 9:45 am today in Washington, which is 3:45 pm in Nigeria and 2:45 pm in London.

–

