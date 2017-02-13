Wholly indigenous owned oil marketing company, Top Oil, has renewed its commitment to support Citi Fm’s Heritage Caravan Tour for the second consecutive time.

The oil marketing company last year sponsored the tour in a bid to promote the rich culture and tradition that Ghana possesses but are inadequately explored.

Operating under the tagline, “Top Oil; for top performance,” Top Oil seeks to provide Ghanaians with quality petroleum products at affordable prices.

Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan will transport patrons to some of the most captivating parts of Ghana overflowing with history and culture.

The second edition of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan is slated for the 5th to 11th of March, 2017.

With a participation fee of GH¢2000, participants will tour seven regions of the country while visiting interesting heritage sites and learn about the rich Ghanaian culture.

Other sponsors for this year’s Heritage Caravan are; Colgate Palmolive, Vodafone Cash and HFC Susu Plus.

–

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana