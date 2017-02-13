Asante Kotoko and Tema Youth started the 2017 Ghana Premier League with solid home wins.

The Porcupine Warriors had to fight for the points as they came back from a goal down to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Benjamin Eshun put the visitors ahead but former AshGold forward Yakubu Mohammed responded with two goals in the second half.

Mohammed scored from the penalty spot in the 57th minute and found the net once again in the 61st minute.

Tema Youth got a 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea in Tema on their return to the Ghanaian top flight.

Tema Youth went ahead in the first half through Theophilus Okoe and Joseph Bentil but their deficit was halved by a goal from Evans Obeng.

The biggest winners of the league’s opening day was Ebusua Dwarfs.

They beat new comers Bolga All Stars 3-1 in Cape Coast. Joseph Esso and Albert Hammond got the goals for Dwarfs while Issahaku got the consolation for Bolga All Stars.

In Tarkwa, Medeama beat WAFA 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bernard Ofori while Aduana Stars beat AshantiGold by the same score. The winning goal was scored by substitute Derrick Sasraku.

Inter Allies welcome to their new home ground of the El-Wak Stadium on Monday. Bechem United and Wa All Stars will play their respective league matches at a later date due to their commitments in the CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League respectively.

By: Citi Sports Desk