13 February every year has been set aside internationally to mark the advent of radio in the world. It is in line with this that Citi FM’s Obrempong Yaw Ampofo has come out with the piece below as the world as a whole commemorates World Radio Day today, February 13, 2017.

Dear Radio*,

Your coming into Ghana has been good for our democracy.

You brought an era of “days in the dark” to an end. You became irresistible in giving back power to the sons and daughters of our land. When people asked to be heard, you gave them the microphones. Thank you Radio!

Since private radio was “conceived” by the 1992 constitution [Article 162(3), it was not until June 1995 that Joy Fm was licensed to operate as a private radio. Prior to that in May 1994, Charles Wireko Brobbey [Tarzan] and his team of technicians were arrested for broadcasting his “Radio Eye” channel in Accra.

Tarzan’s broadcast was shut down by state security 24 hours after first broadcast. His crime was that, airing his channel was an attempt at breaking state monopoly over broadcasting. At this time however, the constitution had been “pregnant” of private radio liberty for some two years.

The real ‘freedom’ came when radio was reborn in the 2000s. The criminal libel law was repealed, and that opened the floodgates to freedom of speech ‘on radio’. Everyone was happy, including the Montie 3.

But my father was super happy. At least, he could finish his two balls of Fufu and light soup in peace without having to be dragged before the local Sanhedrin for commenting on the state of affairs at a public gathering in the village.

That was courtesy, radio privatization!

But dear Radio, you are 20 something years old in Ghana, and as it is expected of every maturing adult, a great sense of maturity is to be exhibited. Sadly, you appear fixated. You appear taking too much political breast milk even in your adulthood. You are eating too much “kooko” after 2 decades of being fed.

Radio and the “Political breast milk”

Dear Radio, be reminded that political figures in the 90s opposed the idea of your privatization. They feared their interests were going to be thwarted when you inform Ghanaians regularly of their actions. And so when they realized that your privatization was inevitable, they appeared to be your friends. In truth, they wanted to control you, which is why they continue to feed you with “breast milk”. They now own and influence your content.

But Radio, consider this: There were times in human history when political power was aggressively snatched and taken over by military men. After years of abuse, corruption, famine, under development, atrocities and misgovernment etc., time proved that the military regime was not “friendly”.

Democracy was opted. But democracy also meant “all” citizens agreeing to hand over power to a group of people through the ballot. With evidence of abuse of power in some democracies, this power needed to be policed by the citizens. The citizens entrusted this policing work largely to radio or the media.

Radio then became one of the means of serving as watchdog over politicians. That explains why the media is the fourth most powerful organ of the state. You police the executive, judiciary and the legislature. If you have realized, not every citizen is able to go to places where journalist are permitted entry. So, Radio, you dare not fail democracy!

But as you continue to go about your policing work, Radio, politicians will want to feed you with their milk, and will do anything to get you to drink. The reason?

“When a million people hear the same subject matter, the same arguments and appeals, the same music and humor, when their attention is held in the same way and at the same time to the same stimuli, it is psychologically inevitable that they should acquire in some degree common interests, common tastes and common attitudes”. [Cantrell H. and Allport G.W. 1935]

With this in their minds, you have to guard against their tricks. They will want to use you to propagate their lies and cover their wrongs. You should not sit down for this group to decide what you police. Know that there is going to be a real threat. Drink not their milk, Radio!

At this stage, permit me to pay glowing tribute to some of your finest sons, at least those that I met.

Radio, encourage the likes of Bernard Avle, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Richard Dela Sky etc. who I know match these politicians boot for boot on their channels not to sway. Tell the upcoming practitioners to learn from these ones. Let them know how radio started, where it has reached, and where it is going. Tell them to stop wining and dining with politicians.

Radio in the gutters

At the national level, radio, sometime in 2016 turned against people who fought for its liberation. Judges who fought for media freedom were the people you sought to abuse. The Montie 3 is an example. Some of your sons have wined and dined with those in power to their entrapment. They have fallen in love with their wine. As a result, they spit fire [biegya] uncontrollably. But the aftermath we all know. This was at the national level.

In rural Ghana, Radio, the story may not be same, but also disturbing. Many of the Radio channels are sadly owned by people Radio must police. I believe you see the irony here! Picture a rural politician knowing he or she is one step close to either a win or lose in an election. They decide the content and pattern of what presenters and host should say. They pay for abusive language, intimidating commentary, shallow debates, biased commentators, skewed news content, cooked up stories among others. That’s what radio sees in rural Ghana. In fact, in rural Ghana, I am tempted to say Radio sees dirty local politics than probably in the big cities. Like what is done on Montie or Oman Fm, a stance is taken to discredit opposing political parties. Politicians are supported by some watchdogs to drag radio into the gutters!

Fixated Radio

Society is dynamic. It keeps changing at all levels. Our collective developmental needs too; either as individuals, town council, sub metro, district, region or a country keeps evolving. For radio to be relevant and police power, it needs to follow the trend, invest in research, give in house training to its staff and employ new hands when the need be. The ultimate goal is to get people in power do the right thing.

Sadly, many rural radios are repeating what listeners have been told years back. No investment into finding new heights. I got furious last week when one radio station in Cape Coast was asking listeners to comment on whether they will like to marry a rich man or poor man. In this day and age in the 21st century?

Others have also resorted to affiliating. A rural radio seeing national news as its major news bulletin is problematic. Affiliating, despite its other importance impedes rural development. It does not encourage rural radios to invest in research that will grow themselves and their communities. Do you see Peace Fm or Adom Fm listing over a hundred affiliate radios during their news bulletin? The numbers even keeps growing!

Like police, radio is always looking for the bad guys and unravels their bad acts. If the police are not well trained or resourced, your guess is as good as mine. In short, radio, we are in the 21st century, wean yourself from politicians, they are not your friends! Invest in research and data collection. Keep your library in shape for long, and build the capacity of your staff.

Remember where you were, and the treatment politicians meted out to you before your privatization. Remember where you have reached, and where you want to go.

Know that you have people more than politicians to account to. Notice that power belongs to the people, and whichever group they wish to give, they do. Understand your place in this democratic dispensation. Notice that the 21st century politician is more cunning than you might have thought! Above all, notice that the interest of the people overrides our individual wishes.

Thank you Radio

[*Radio as used here refers to the media; print, online and other forms]

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

[Walkerjazzy23@gmail.com]