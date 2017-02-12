The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to release monies pay hospitals overdue NHIS claims.

Some government hospitals have complained about the undue delay in payment of their claims which they say is affecting the healthcare delivery.

But speaker to, the Deputy Director of Communications for the NHIA, Selorm Adonoo explained that the delay can be attributed to the processes involved in releasing monies.

“The ministry of health is working so hard to ensure some releases are secured so the NHIA is able to fulfill some of its financial obligations to ensure that the NHIS continue to work and deliver on its mandate. A lot of the money we get from taxes that is the NHIL. When the monies collected by the Ghana Revenue Authority, that money must by law has to be deposited in the consolidated funds. After it is deposited there, the finance ministry and all those who matter sit to do the disbursements. If I give timelines, they may be longer but very soon we’ll make payments to them.”

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) recently inaugurated a Claims Payment Software to facilitate the smooth and early payment of claims to service providers.

This is at a time when the scheme is being challenged by threats of boycott by some service providers over delays in payment of their claims.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

