The Church of Pentecost has denied it condones safe sex among teenagers who cannot control their libidos.

A counselor of the Church recently called on stakeholders to allow teenagers who can’t control their sexual desires to have sex using condoms but the Church said it does not support having sex outside marriage.

The counsellor, who is also an elder of the church of Pentecost, New Achimota District, Mr Nii Armah Hammond said in a media interview that safe sex is the best means of preventing teenage pregnancy and its associated complications but the Church in a statement on the subject said, “using condoms for sex outside marriage to prevent pregnancy or diseases is not a biblical option.”

The statement, signed by the General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi said the church believes sex outside marriage is against the Biblical principles.

“In the light of discussions involving an Elder of The Church of Pentecost (COP) on sex and condom usage among teenagers and the youth, we wish to offer the following comments: Sexuality has been abused over the years by man due to the fall. God in His own wisdom has restricted sex to married couples. Sex outside marriage is regarded as sin in the sight of God (1 Corinthians 6:13-20; 1 Thessalonians 4:2-8), whether it is engaged in with condoms on or not.”

“For Christians therefore, using condoms for sex outside marriage to prevent pregnancy or diseases is not a biblical option. The church will always encourage and advocate bringing up our children and youth to live according to biblical principles of abstinence and fidelity, and would not teach on what ways could be found to avoid the harmful consequences of engaging in things that God forbids us to do in His word.”

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah also added in a separate comment that “the church believes that the biblical principle of abstinence if obeyed helps singles.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

