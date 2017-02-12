President Akufo-Addo says the government is committed to delivering quality education to Ghanaians by ensuring that teacher’s professional development and conditions of service are enhanced.

He said a well-trained, confident and contented teacher was at the heart of his government’s objective to deliver quality education and promised that the views of teachers would be sought on education policy innovation and implementation.

“Their professional development and needs will be treated with respect and we shall ensure that teachers’ salaries and allowances are paid regularly and on time,” the president said this while delivering a speech at the 60th Anniversary of Okuapeman Senior High School at Akropong in the Eastern region.

President Akufo-Addo said teacher trainee allowances, as already announced by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be restored and the cost captured in the first budget of his government.

He noted that his administration would also focus on the provision of incentives that would motivate teachers and reward their hard work in the classroom.

President Akufo-Addo said the Government would collaborate with the Ghana National Association of Teachers and National Association of Graduate Teachers and other teaching associations to facilitate an affordable housing scheme for teachers.

He said teachers would be afforded the opportunity to upgrade their qualifications adding that “we aim to make the teaching profession, once again, a proud choice.”

–

Source: GNA