More residents are fleeing the Bimbilla township in the Northern Region over the recent clashes that left 10 people dead.

The incident which was sparked by a chieftaincy dispute between two factions has left residents in fear of their lives.

Currently, 17 people are in the grip of the police whilst more police and military enforcement from Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, have been deployed to the town.

But the residents who spoke to Citi News said there are rumor of reprisal attacks hence the decision to leave the town.

One of the residents told Citi News that although they are hoping for the situation to normalize leaving the town is currently a safest option.

“The rumours that we are hearing idthat the place is not safe, people still are not ready for peace so those of us who are not natives we thought it wise to go and hide for a while before coming back. We are hoping for things to normalize but the information we are gathering is not good. What we are hearing is that the two factions want to clash again,” he added.

A woman who spoke to Citi News said “I’m leaving for my safety because my family people have been calling me to come home that is why I’m taking that decision.”

Curfew reviewed

Such sporadic eruptions of violence had been recorded in Bimbilla since 2014, after one of the persons in the longstanding kinship dispute between members of the Gbugmayili gate was assassinated.

The interior Ministry has since reviewed the protracted curfew on the Bimbilla Township from 4:00 pm to 6:00am with immediate effect, following the shootings.

Security Council visits Bimbilla

The Northern Regional Security Council on Saturday visited the Bimbilla township to ascertain the extent of damage last Thursday’s clashes caused.

The team was led by the Northern Regional Coordinating Director who is currently acting as the Northern Regional Minister for the region, Alhaji Issahaku Alhassan.

They also visited the regent of Bimbilla, Yakubu Andani Dasana Nyeliboligu Naa.

By: Mohammed Alabira Aminu/citifmonline.com/Ghana