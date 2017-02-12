The Attorney General’s Department is yet to assign a schedule officer to the case of three persons, allegedly involved in the robbery of a GCB Bank bullion van at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region.

Detective Sergeant Devine Tornu, investigator of the case made this known when he followed up to the Attorney General’s office to ascertain whether or not the advice on the case docket is ready.

Detective Sergeant Tornu said he presented the docket to the Attorney General before State Attorney’s embarked on their recent strike action in the last quarter of 2016 which dragged on until January this year.

He told the District Court that, he would follow up again and prayed the court for an adjournment.

Chief Inspector A. Nartey, who held the brief, reminded the court that “this is a murder case and we have sent the docket to the AG for advice. We are still waiting for the advice of the AG”.

The court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, however asked the Police to make the name of the schedule officer at the AG Department available to the court.

The matter was adjourned to February 23.

The three accused persons includes, General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah; General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa; and Hafisu Mohammed, aka Danjuma, a mechanic.

The two Police officers are being held on the charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and murder while Mohammed has been charged with conspiracy.

The pleas of the accused persons have been reserved by the court.

The facts, as presented by prosecution earlier stated that the police officers were stationed at Donkorkrom.

The officers hatched a plan of robbing the bullion van and on August 16. The police officers, who were on duty at the GN Bank and GCB bank discussed the robbery with Mohammed, who was a friend to the two and also a taxi driver.

The officers then armed themselves with AK 47 rifles and laid ambush at a spot between Tease and Mame Krobo at about 1030 hours on that fateful day.

Mohammed drove his taxi towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the bullion van.

According to GNA report, the prosecution said 20 minutes after the bullion van arrived, Mohammed signaled the police officers who then opened fire, killing the driver of the van.

Prosecution said a police officer on board the van who got injured managed to return fire compelling the two robbers to take cover in the bush.

The attackers called Mohammed who picked them with his car in their bid to escape.

The Police Command at Donkorkrom got wind of the robbery incident and mobilised men who arrested the three accused persons on board the cab.

The prosecution said two AK 47 rifles, 23 rounds of ammunitions, a cutlass, and two metal bars were retrieved from the taxi.

The deceased’s body had since been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital awaiting autopsy.

Three other occupants of the bullion van, however, escaped unhurt while the policeman on guard was treated and discharged at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital.

Source: GNA