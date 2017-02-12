A couple who patronized Citi FM’s pre-valentine event, ‘Keep Love Alive’ at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Saturday won an all-expense paid trip to Mauritius.

Joseph Narnor beat of competition from two others during the Love Karaoke session at the event to win the ultimate prize for himself and his partner ahead of Citi FM’s upcoming Mauritius Getaway.

Several Ghanaian couples attended the event held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The couples among other things were taken through series of lectures on enjoying marriage, including recapturing romance, ‘ten things that will keep your love tank full’, ‘cracking the marriage code’, ‘what they don’t tell you before marriage’ and ‘combating marriage meltdown’.

The couples also used the opportunity to rekindle love in their marriages.

‘Keeping Love Alive’ was aimed at strengthening the institution of marriage in the country.

The event, powered by Citi FM was led by host of FamLife, Leticia Ohene Effah and her crew; Elder Amos Kelvin Annan, Dr. Emmanuel Hopeson and Mike Mensah.

Famlife is a family oriented programme that is aired every Saturday morning on Citi 97.3 FM.

Click below for the video of Joseph Narnor’s performance:



By: Godwin A. Alllotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

