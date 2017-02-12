Burnley came from behind to claim a point against Chelsea who move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Following Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday night, the Blues were looking to move 12 points clear and that lead could now be cut to eight by Man City when they play Bournemouth on Monday.

It would always be tough at Turf Moor where Burnley have been so impressive this season and so it proved, though neither team will moan too much about the draw.

Chelsea struck first through Pedro after just seven minutes following a surging run from Victor Moses, but Robbie Brady’s free-kick on 24 minutes gave them a stylish equaliser.

Brady’s leveller came against the run of play, but it’s amazing what a goal will do for confidence. There was a clear spring in the step of Burnley’s players afterwards, ensuring the first half remained hugely entertaining and Matt Lowton should have made it 2-1, but he was denied by Thibaut Courtois.

The visitors were frustrated in the second-half, although it was Chelsea asking all the questions as the game

edged towards full-time. However, Burnley stood firm and were happy to settle for a point.

The Blues were unable to land that killer blow – they didn’t have a single shot on target in the second 45 minutes – though still look nailed on to win the league.

Burnley fans will just wonder why they can’t replicate this form away from home. The Clarets are now unbeaten in six top-flight games for the first time since September 1975.

Source: TalkSPort