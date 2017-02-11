Private sector businesses have pledged their support towards funding the Ghana at 60 celebrations which is estimated to cost about GHS 20million.

The sector believes the move is an opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country and also participate in the celebrations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, disclosed that the cost of the Ghana at 60 celebrations will be funded by the private sector free the public purse.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the president of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Barima Dr. Ofori Ameyaw however said government must also contribute their quota to ensure a conducive environment for the private sector to operate.

“Absolutely because sometimes what happens is that if the tax that are been paid are not used for the intended purpose it creates a setback. I don’t see it as a problem. I don’t find it difficult at all except that if the private sector could also be given the business environment where they can operate,” he said.

He stressed that the private sector will have enough to contribute to national development if the business environment is improved for the private sector to make profit.

“If the private sector is operating through all the difficulties and challenges if we think all these things are going to be revoked, I think some of these things wouldn’t be difficult at all,” he said, pointing to reforms that must be undertaken.

Dr. Ameyaw also expressed optimism at the new government will be able to address challenges.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana