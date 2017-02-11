A deputy chief of staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has denied claims that the recently launched logo of Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebration was not an original creation.

According to him, the logo was designed “from scratch” by a local designer.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Friday, [February 11, 2017], he told host, Richard Sky that the logo was chosen out of several other samples that were presented.

“This logo was put together from scratch. It is very original. There was back and forth as to how it should look. It is an original artwork. The two symbols we are talking about have absolutely distinguishing features. I think we have a logo which is original and I am clear in my mind about that. There were other logos that came forward, and they were compared with logos elsewhere and some of us came to the conclusion that those do not pass and this particular one has passed.”

Many Ghanaians took to social media on Friday to criticize the government for a seemingly poor job on the logo after it emerged that some parts of the anniversary logo was ‘lifted’ from the existing logo of an organization abroad.

But according to Mr Jinapor, it is wrong to say the Ghana@60 logo was only copied and not originally designed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief of Staff has explained that Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement of a GHs20 million budget for the Ghana@60 celebration is not outrageous.

According to him, the budget includes monies to be used to undertake legacy projects that will be beneficial to Ghanaians.

“The assumption that we are going to spend GH¢20 million on parties or eating and drinking is not true. That is not what the money will be entirely used for. I am a member of the legacy projects sub-committee, and we received a proposal from a young man who says that we should find a way to fund the psychiatric hospital as a legacy project for the 60th anniversary. It is a proposal that we are discussing and in the end, we will have projects which will be out-doored and executed to commemorate the 60th-anniversary celebration,” Mr Jinapor explained.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana