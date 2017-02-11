The Ghana Police Service has dragged Nii Ayi Bonte III, Gbese Mantse and two others to an Accra Circuit Court for an alleged forceful entry into Adjabeng Ankrah family land at the Industrial Area.

Nii Ayi Bonte III and his accomplices, Nii Okaikoi aka Korle We and Francis alias Korea Man, however failed to turned up in court when the case was called on Thursday.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Ernest Acheampong, therefore prayed the court for a bench warrant to arrest the accused persons since according to the Prosecutor, they were warned by the Greater Accra Police Command to appear in Court but failed.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison, however declined to issue a bench warrant saying there was nothing on her case docket indicating that the accused have been asked to appear before the court.

The court, therefore directed the police that “if the Police wanted the accused persons to appear in court they know what to do”.

The matter was therefore adjourned to February 23.

Source: GNA