Several Ghanaian couples on Saturday thronged the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra for Citi FM’s “Keeping Love Alive” event prior to the Valentine’s Day celebration next week.

The couples among other things were taken through series of lectures on enjoying marriage, including recapturing romance, ‘ten things that will keep your love tank full’, ‘cracking the marriage code’, ‘what they don’t tell you before marriage’ and ‘combating marriage meltdown’.

The couples also used the opportunity to rekindle te love in their marriages.

‘Keeping Love Alive’ was to strengthen the institution of marriage in the country.

The event, powered by Citi FM was led by host of FamLife, Leticia Ohene Effah and her crew; Elder Amos Kelvin Annan, Dr. Emmanuel Hopeson and Mike Mensah.

Famlife is a family oriented programme that airs each Saturday morning on Citi 97.3 FM.

–

Photos by Godwin A. Allotey and Nii Darko/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

