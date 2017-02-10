A total of 153 persons in the New Patriotic party (NPP) in the Western Region, have applied to contest for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the 22 MMDAs.

This was after the NPP in the region backed down on an earlier decision to select only three shortlisted candidates from each MMDA to the presidency for final determination.

“The decision to open it out to every member of the party was reached when the party realized that the disaffection at the grassroots level could cost the party’s electoral fortunes in the next election” Charles Bissue, Regional Secretary of the NPP told Citi News.

Out of the 153, only 8 are females. 3 out of the 8 females, namely Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Agartha Mensah and Ethel P. Eshun, are contesting with 10 other males for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly slot, whiles Mrs. Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, and Naana Sanzah Erza are contesting with five other men for the Nzema East Municipal Assembly.

The rest are Mrs. Martha Kwayie Manu, Helena Appiah, and Henrietta Mary Eyison, eyeing the Juaboso, Amenfi East and the Ahanta West districts respectively.

Sefwi Wiawso Municipal tops the list

The Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal has the highest number of 17 persons contesting for the MCE role.

The 17, whose professional background ranges from educationists, bankers, and contractors among others, are undergoing vetting, after which 3 finalists will be selected and presented to the presidency.

It is followed by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly with 13 contestants. The 13 includes the regional secretary of the NPP, Charles Nanabanyin Onuawonto Cromwell Bissue, and two other lawyers.

The Prestea-Huni Valley District is third with 12 contenders. The Wassa East district however had only one person, the Chief Executive Officer of Skyy Media Group, Wilson Arthur as the contestant.

The vetting of all the contestants done by 2 members from the NPP’s national vetting committee in collaboration with the regional council of elders, is expected to be completed on Thursday February 9, 2017.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana