Patrons who have signed on to Citi FM’s, Valentine’s Day programme, ‘Keeping Love Alive’, say they are looking forward to a love-thrilled experience on Saturday February 11, 2017, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Tickets for the romantic couple breakfast programme, have already been sold out. The programme seeks to strengthen the institution of marriage, as couples are expected to dine, wine and discuss love related issues.

Citi News’ Programmes Manager, Jessica Opare Saforo, indicated that a lot of efforts have gone into making sure it runs smoothly.

“I think that a lot of efforts have gone into making sure it runs smoothly. We have the host of Famlife being the resource persons for this particular event and they are all well versed.”

The crew of Famlife, a family oriented programme that airs each Saturday morning on 97.3 FM, will be on hand to provide useful discourses like recapturing romance, ten things that will keep your love tank full, cracking the marriage code, what they don’t tell you before marriage and combating marriage meltdown.

Although this 2017’s alentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, it has become necessary that the event is scheduled for the weekend to enhance patronage.

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana