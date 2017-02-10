Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, has affirmed government’s commitment to make the learning and speaking of French at the basic level education compulsory.

He noted that although French was currently being offered in the Junior High Schools and was an option in the six programmes at the Senior High Schools, the results at the Basic Education levels remained a challenge.

He explained that it was government’s vision to promote the learning and speaking of French and also to equip French Teacher Trainees to be abreast with modern French language modules.

Dr Prempeh said his during a meeting with a delegation from the French Embassy in Accra who paid a courtesy call on him.

He said government had embraced the teaching and learning of French as the second foreign language studied in the educational institutions in addition to English, the official language, and the vernacular.

“There was the need to redefine the country’s relations with the French government to promote the speaking and learning of French at the tender age” he added.

The Education Minister believed that if the country can get the teaching of French language at the basic level, there might not be the need to teach French at the public institutions because the foundation was strong.

Dr Prempeh thanked the Government and People of France for the continuous support towards Ghana’s educational improvement.

–

By: GNA