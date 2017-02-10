The French and Bilingual International School will be holding its open day on this Saturday, February 11, 2016 from 9 am to 12 noon at its premises at East Legon.

The French and Bilingual International School’s open day will include a guided tour of the school a meeting between professional staff and prospective parents.

The school, also known as Lycée Français Jacques Prévert, is one of the 500 establishments of the AEFE network.

Student of the school recently, on January 28, paid a courtesy call on Citi FM to acquaint themselves with workings of a Ghanaian media house and engage some journalists.

It has 580 students from Kindergarten to 12th grade/SHS 3 consisting of over 30 nationalities. Lycée Français Jacques Prévert is also a member of the network of excellence of French schools abroad, unique in the world, and the network France in Ghana.

The Lycée Français Jacques Prévert follows the curriculum and schedules of the French Ministry of Education.

All the teachers undergo periodic training sessions to improve on their teaching methods.

The school seeks to provide students with a solid foundation in French, English, Spanish, sciences, math, arts, history, sports, economy among others, with an emphasis on strong analytical skills, oral communication, autonomy, sense of organisation and reasoning.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana