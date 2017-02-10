The 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has suggested that public officials must not be made to purchase cars or houses they occupy when they are leaving office.

According to him, most of these officials buy the properties at prices lower than the value of the properties.

In a Facebook post, the business mogul cum politician questioned if public office holders were being served or they serve instead in the light of such acquisitions.

“TO SERVE OR BE SERVED?: We the people elect MPs, Presidents, house them, help them get transportation plus many other benefits. At the end of their terms of office (every four years), we give them a “Thank You” cash package. We give the Presidents houses to live in. Many public officials turn around to buy official houses at low prices. MPs, ministers of state, party officials and their friends get state lands cheap and sell them for huge profits. Many get licenses and contracts only to turn around and sell them for profit. Many who are unemployed or underemployed and can’t make it in the private sector move mountains for their parties to win power so they can get jobs and solve their asset poverties.”

“And we wonder why we are where we are. Change we can feel must come. Citizens must Wake Up!” Nduom posted.

His post comes at a time when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has lamented that more than 200 state cars have gone missing from the government pool on the NPP’s assumption of office.

Government task-force chasing state assets

Meanwhile, Government has set up a task-force to retrieving state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

The agencies represented on this task force are the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the office of the President.

