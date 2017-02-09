Two Members of Parliament from the minority side, have filed a writ at the Supreme Court to revoke the appointment of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The Plaintiffs are the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey, and the Member of Parliament for the Juaboso Constituency Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The two NDC MPs are praying the court to nullify theand swearing-in of Madam Otiko Djaba due to her failure to undertake the mandatory national service.

Confirming the suit to Citi News, Mr. Akandoh stated that, Otiko Afisa Djaba cannot hold herself out as a Minister of state due to her failure to complete the mandatory national service.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the constitution particularly article 94 (2)(g) of the constitution is in contempt of section (7) of the Ghana National Service Act, Act 426. The second defendant Otiko Djaba is disqualified from being nominated, approved, and appointed as Minister of State constitutes employment in the Public Service. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the constitution that the swearing in of the Second defendant is null and void and has no effect whatsoever. We also want an order directed at the second defendant restraining her from acting or purporting to act as Minister of State until such a time she completes her national service or duly granted an exemption in accordance with the National Service Act” the writ said.

The minority in parliament boycotted the approval of Madam Otiko Djaba, over her failure to do her national service and a purported bad temperament. She was thus approved by the Majority side who voted on her.

Otiko’s service waiver temporary – NSS boss

Although the Majority Leader had claimed on the floor of Parliament that the nominee had gotten her exemption from the National Service Scheme (NSS), it has emerged that Otiko Afisa Djaba’s exemption from the mandatory national service, is only temporary.

According to the acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Ussif Mustapha, Madam Djaba’s brief exemption, is because there is currently no board in place for the NSS.

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana