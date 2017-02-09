There is massive traffic on the Achimota Mile 7 road, following an accident involving three vehicles on a section of that road.

Citi News’ Boakye Yiadom reported that an articulated truck that veered off the road, overturned onto another road, crashing into a Sprinter bus, which hit another vehicle in the process.

According to him, although no life has been lost, passengers in all three cars are injured.

“The accident happened at Mile 7. It involves three cars, two sprinters and an articulated truck packed with millet. The truck overturned and crashed into a sprinter that was in front of it. The Articulated truck had veered off the main highway, crashed into the railing, went through the railing and jumped over onto the next road. Even though there was traffic, nobody died,” he said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana