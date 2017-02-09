The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has slammed government for what he views as “whining” to Ghanaians over the 208 cars reportedly missing from the presidency.

Mr. George, a presidential staffer in the previous National Democratic Congress administration, challenged government to instead publish details of the vehicles it claims are missing.

In a Facebook post, the MP said: “The claim that 200 vehicles are ‘missing’ is obnoxious to say the least. We have a government in place. Their mandate is to fix the problems not come whining to us the public. They should have the database of the so-called missing cars. The apparent state-sponsored thuggery which has been regularised after public outcry by the Chief of Staff is no excuse and certainly not the way to go.

“Mr Government, publish the make, chassis number, last known registration number and colour of the vehicles. The sensationalism is needless and lends credence to a deliberate attempt to smear all former appointees of the past administration. Publish the details if your claims are true,” Mr. George added.

His post follows the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, revealing to the media that, there are so far 208 cars unaccounted for at the Flagstaff House’s vehicle pool based on the assessment of some car models in the inventory.

Mr. Arhin also lamented that President Nana Akufo-Addo has had only one state car at his disposal, a 10-year-old BMW, since he assumed office on January 7.

Staffers were given option to purchase vehicles

In his Facebook post, Mr. George also explained that presidential staffers were given the option to purchase saloon vehicles older than 2 years.

He, however, noted that he did not exercise this option for personal reasons.

“For starters, as public servants and especially Presidential Staffers, we are given vehicles to facilitate the work we do. On expiration of our tenure, we are given the option to purchase saloon vehicles older than 2 years. This was offered and many of my colleagues rightly took advantage of this (I for personal reasons declined to buy my saloon vehicle). It would be inappropriate for anyone to hold on in perpetuity to a car under any other circumstances.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana