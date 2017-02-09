President Nana Addo-Akufo Addo has unveiled the logo for Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebration at a ceremony whilst also revealing that the celebration will cost an estimated GHc 20 million.

The theme for the celebration is “Mobilising for Ghana’s Future” and President Akufo-Addo impressed on Ghanaians to use the celebration as period for reflection on what makes us Ghanaian.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope the cost of the celebration would be borne not only by the state but also Ghanaian citizens and organizations.

“This diamond jubilee commemoration is estimated to cost some GHc 20 million and I am hoping that individual Ghanaians, the Ghanaian private sector and corporate Ghana in particular, will provide the funds for this anniversary.”

“My ambition is to commemorate this anniversary with minimum or no burden at all on the national treasury… this must be a Ghanaian undertaking in its true sense and I am appealing to all Ghanaians to chip in to make a success of this important undertaking,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo explained that the Ghana@60 logo symbolized “the diversity and unity of our country and the aspirations of the Ghanaian people for a dignified and prosperous future.”

“It is appropriate that the theme of this programme should be one of reflection, celebration, challenge and togetherness.”

Aside the traditional march past, there will also be a Ghana@60 torch touring Ghana’s 10 regions, according to President Akufo-Addo, who said, “over the course of the year, the Ghana@60 torch will move from region to region encouraging citizens to participate where they lived and worked supporting domestic tourism and an opportunity to daily reflect, celebrate and challenge ourselves to define the spirit; ‘I am a Ghanaian’.”

He also noted that the Ghana@60 planning committee was expected to come up with some plans for national monuments as part of the celebration.

“I have instructed the planning committee to come up with a plan to develop significant projects that can stand as national monuments for his diamond Jubilee,” President Akufo-Addo in his address at the ceremony.

