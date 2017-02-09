Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that initial interactions with a team of staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has so far proved fruitful.

An IMF team which is currently meeting with the government’s Economic Team is expected to discuss how the new government’s fiscal policies can be incorporated into requirements set by the Fund.

Ghana went to the IMF in 2015 for an External Credit Facility of about US$918 million under the John Mahama administration.

Already, the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo has stressed that government will review some of the conditions to allow the Nana Addo administration to implement its major campaign promises.

Mr. Osafo Maafo stated at parliament’s Appointment Committee that the Economic Team will review the agreement to create some fiscal space for the the government to implement its campaign promises.

Speaking at the launch of Golden Link Savings and Loans Company, Mr. Ofori-Atta announced that the deliberations have been progressive.

“This week in our partnership with the IMF, I will say it’s going well. There is a lot of candid and forthrightness and we are committed to successfully completing the programme in good time,” he said.

He assured that government’s position is ultimately aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians through sound economic policies.

He stated that the Economic Team has so far shown enthusiasm in working hard to capture government’s plans of implementing the tax cuts in the budget.

“We have gone through these ten days seeing a strong team .Lots of camaraderie, and under the guidance of the Senior Minister and the Vice President. We can see that Ghanaians are ready to work and looking for the type of leadership that would enable them to get back to business and that is exciting,” he said.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana