As part of efforts to combat the illegal act of light fishing, the Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, has indicated that government will allow fishermen some level of permission to ensure enforcement.

Light fishing involves fishermen using strong lighting to attract fishes. The practice depletes the fish stock as fingerlings are even caught in the process.

During her appearance before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting, Mrs. Afoley Quaye explained that government was working on a fisheries collaboration management plan that would empower fishermen to also police the sea.

“We have a Fisheries Collaboration Management Plan being drafted. What the fisheries collaborative intends to do is to devolve some of the powers of the fisheries Commission into the hands of the fisher folk.”

“What will happen is that, the fishermen will become their own watchdogs and they will have the right to arrest colleague fishermen who are engaged in this practice of light fishing.”

Aside the Fisheries Collaboration Management Plan, the Navy will also be better resourced to patrol Ghana’s waters, the Minister-nominee assured.

“We will empower our Navy. We will help the Navy to acquire some patrol boats to ensure that patrolling our waters are intensified,” Elizabeth Afoley Quaye affirmed.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana