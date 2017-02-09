Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has launched Golden Link Savings and Loans Company in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ofori-Atta assured that government will create a conducive environment for the private sector to grow.

On his part, the Managing Director of Golden Links Savings and Loans, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu stated that the company will provide excellent service delivery to its customers.

“We are giving meaning to the phrase, ‘the customer is king’. We are providing a one stop shop for your financial needs as individual partners as well as corporate partners”.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo also assured that government will work to reduce interest rates to make the private sector an integral part of economic growth.

–

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana