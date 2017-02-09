The Brazilian Ambassador, Laudemar Aquiar, on Saturday donated some books to ArchiAfrika in support of its project to resource a library at the heart of James Town.

This took place during the maiden edition of Sane Gbaa, a weekly creativity and lifestyle program held at the James Town Café and broadcast live on EEZY FM 107.5.

Sane Gbaa explores the role of creativity and the contribution of Africans in the diaspora towards the continent’s development Agenda.

The maiden show celebrated the birth of Bob Marley recounting his contribution towards creativity and the emancipation of (black) African minds through music.

Guests were treated to some great live band rendition of Bob Marley’s songs and others. Ambassador Laudemar Aquiar shared his experience with reggae music by Bob Marley.

Watch a video below:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana