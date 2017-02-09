Four fishermen at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, have been arrested by a joint police task-force from Axim and Half Assini, for allegedly killing and dumping one Eric Nyame Kwansa, 27, into the sea during a fishing expedition on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Nzema East Municipal Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Gbele, explained that “six persons set out for fishing from Axim on Thursday [February 2, 2017].

“On Saturday [4th February 2017], the body of Eric Nyame Kwanza washed ashore at Bonyere in the Jomoro district. The necessary rights were performed and the body was buried. A report was then made to police in Half Assini.”

ASP Gbele further explained that “the police in Axim was also informed and so on Tuesday [February 7, 2017], the other four crew members returned from their expedition and were picked up by the police in Axim. We subsequently handed them over to the police in Half Assini where the case was originally reported.”

When Citi News contacted the Half Assini District Crime Officer, ASP Charles Mensah, he said “we are now interrogating the four to ascertain what happened at sea.”

Eric Nyame Kwansa, who is said to have been staying with his father at Elmina in the Central Region, joined the fishing crew of one Agya Edu at Axim in November, 2016.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citimfonline.com/Ghana