Some senior representatives from Vodafone Business Solutions, and the Bank of Ghana, will attend the inaugural Tech in Ghana Conference (TIGC) being held in London later this month.

First Deputy Governor of the BoG, Millison Narh, and Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale – the business arm of Vodafone Ghana, will be among the speakers at the conference – which is fast becoming London’s premier platform to showcase Ghana’s Tech industry.

Vodafone Ghana’s Mobile Financial Services Director, Martison Obeng–Agyei, will also join a panel alongside WorldRemit CEO Ismail Ahmed, Interpay founder Saqib Nazir, Zeepay founder & CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah, and CEO of expressPay Curtis Vanderpuije, to discuss Ghana’s nascent but fast-rising fintech industry.

“We are proud to be an integral part of the first Tech in Ghana Conference in the United Kingdom,’ Angela Mensah-Poku says. ‘With technology dictating the pace of everything under the sun, this conference could not have come at a more opportune time. Ghana has a plethora of innovative solutions that are yearning for global visibility and now is the time.”

Organised by AB2020, the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) and TEDxAccra, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT) and Tech London Advocates, TIGC London will take place on Monday 27th February; exactly a week before Ghana marks its 60th year of independence.

BoG also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and is a key regulator in Ghana’s tech industry.

Other recently confirmed attendees of the conference include Tom Ilube, founder of the African Gifted Foundation, which in 2016 opened the African Science Academy, Africa’s first STEM school for gifted and talented young women in Ghana. In 2017, Tom was named Britain’s most influential person of African and African-Caribbean descent by the UK Powerlist.

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana, Adam Afriyie is to give an opening keynote at the event, which will also feature a Ghana tech initiatives showcase, and exclusive backstage interviews courtesy of TIGC production partners TEDxAccra.

Emmanuel Leslie Addae, curator of TEDxAccra says “The advancement of technology has created a huge platform for economic, social and cultural growth in Ghana and Africa as a whole. If industry players are able to discover tailor made solutions to challenges specific to Africa this will propel the rise of the continent.”

“I’m excited about this conference because it serves as a conduit for the curation of strategic ideas in technology and will highlight some of the technological advancements in Ghana.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana