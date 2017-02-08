Police have arrested two persons were part of the group that protested at the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Monday.

Irate demonstrators in New Patriotic Party (NPP) branded t-shirts and red bands made their way to the AMA headquarters to protest the appointment of some constituency executives in the Ablekuma South and Odododiodio constituencies who will be serving as members of the Assembly.

The group calling itself the Concerned Youth of NPP believe the appointees did not contribute to the party’s victory during the 2016 elections. thus their appointment should be revoked.

In a Citi News interview, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command ASP Effia Tenge said the two suspects will be arraigned for violating the Public Order Act as the demonstration was carried out without notifying any authorities.

“Regarding yesterday’s [Monday’s] unannounced demonstration of some sympathizers believed to be NPP supporters, the police quickly moved in and we have been able to arrest two persons. We are making all efforts to prosecute them for that conduct.”

“We are guided by laws. We are guided by the public order act in this particular case. The Act tells us that if you want to embark on any form of protest, any public event of this nature, you quickly have to notify the police,” ASP Tenge said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana