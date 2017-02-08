The King of Swaziland, King Mswati III, has congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his victory in the December 2016 election, and subsequent swearing-in as Ghana’s President.

A special delegation sent by the King to Ghana on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, to convey the message, assured the President of the co-operation of the King, and the people of Swaziland over the course of the tenure of office of President Akufo-Addo.

It was the hope of King Mswati III that bilateral relations between the two countries will grow to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The King of Swaziland also extended his deepest condolences, through the President, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asanteman and Ghana, on the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the King’s envoy for the message, and used the opportunity to congratulate the King Mswati III on his election as the Third Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated King Mswati on his nomination as Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), during the 28th African Union Summit which was held in Addis Ababa this January, and assured the King of Ghana’s support to help achieve a malaria-free Africa.

The President recounted how he, as Ghana’s Foreign Minister and Chairman of the AU Ministerial conclave in Swaziland, in 2005, together with his colleague AU Foreign Ministers drafted the Ezulwuni consensus, which called for a more representative and democratic Security Council.

The goal of the AU, as contained in the Ezulwuni Consensus, was to be fully represented in all the decision-making organs of the UN, particularly in the Security Council, which is the principal decision-making organ of the UN in matters relating to international peace and security.

Full representation of Africa on the Security Council would mean having not less than two permanent seats with all the prerogatives and privileges of permanent membership including the right of veto; five non-permanent seats; and that the AU should be responsible for the selection of Africa’s representatives on the Security Council.

Nearly 12 years after, President Akufo-Addo lamented the fact that little progress had been made since the drawing up of the Consensus in Swaziland. He, thus, urged King Mswati III and his colleague African leaders to help in the advocacy towards the full realization of this consensus.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana