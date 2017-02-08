The National Service Scheme (NSS), has revoked the appointment of persons who were employed at the secretariat towards the end of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) government in December 2016.

A statement from the scheme signed by newly appointed Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha, said the recruitment procedure was not properly adhered to.

The statement said, “the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has on the advice of the Minister of Education, withdrawn the National Service staff recruitment which was done in December 2016 with immediate effect.”

It added that, “This decision is informed by a thorough consideration of violations of due process prior to recruitment.”

About 205 persons have been affected by this decision.

According to the statement, the Public Services Commission (PSC) had earlier warned the former NSS boss, Michael Kpessah-Whyte to halt the recruitment process bUT he [Kpessah-Whyte] ignored it.

“These included petitions to the Public Services Commission (PSC) against the recruitment process upon which the PSC in a letter dated 16th November, 2016, advised the former Ag. Executive Director to halt the recruitment process until the matter was properly resolved. This was however ignored and the appointment letters were issued to some persons on 15th December, 2016.”

The Scheme further urged persons who have been affected by the development, to look forward to another opportunity when it conducts a proper staff recruitment.

Gov’t increases NSS allowance by 60%

The NDC administration at the last minute, also approved an increase in the allowance for service personnel, which was to commence in January 2017, but that is yet to be fully implemented.

Termination of ‘last minute’ jobs, contracts likely – Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, during his vetting stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, may terminate last-minute employments and contracts undertaken by the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The last minute contracts and appointments were a point of contention between both sides of the transition team, following the NPP’s election victory.

The NPP side of the transition team subsequently said it reserved the right to review all such contentious appointments and decisions.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

