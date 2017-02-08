HFC Bank has joined the growing list of organizations that will be sponsoring Citi FM’s 2017 Heritage Caravan.

The Heritage Caravan initiative which was recently endorsed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture designate, Catherine Afeku, will transport patrons to some of the most captivating parts of Ghana overflowing with history and culture.

HFC Bank which signed on last week, says it will be offering participants its ‘Susu Plus Product’ which has been dubbed as one of the highest yielding savings products in Ghana’s financial industry by stakeholders.

HFC bank, last year launched the ‘Susu Plus Product’ campaign which rewards customers who sign onto it with a thirteenth month bonus.

The aim of the roll out of the Susu Plus is to cultivate the habit of savings among the huge unbanked population in Ghana.

The Susu Plus account allows customers to deposit a fixed amount of money into their account for one year (twelve months) and be rewarded with the same amount on the thirteenth month.

Already, the Susu Plus account together with six others, has attracted about 14,000 customers within a year of their launch.

The General Manager of Finance and Strategy at HFC Bank, Benjamin Dzoboku explains that the bank is aiming to achieve at least a seventy-five percent subscription by the end of 2017.

Other benefits that come along with the Susu plus account include free charges on transactions (COT), ATM card, transfers, e-alert among others.

The second edition of Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan is slated for the 5th to 11th of March, 2017.

With a participation fee of GH¢2000, participants will tour seven regions of the country while visiting interesting heritage sites and learn about the rich Ghanaian culture.

Other sponsors for this year’s Heritage Caravan are; Colgate Palmolive, Vodafone Cash and Top Oil.

–

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana