The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo spent 2 hours, 29 minutes answering a total of 95 questions from both the Majority and Minority when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

The top issues she spent time highlighting on included judgement debt, office of special prosecutor among others.

The infographic below has more details on what transpired during her vetting.

By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana