Some disqualified applicants vying for the position of District Chief Executive position in the Chaiana-Paga District, have petitioned the National Executive of the party to cancel the criteria used by the constituency executives in the selection process, and re-run the process or risk the wrath of party activists in the constituency.

According to them, the constituency executives went contrary to the directives given by the national executives in vetting all the applicants.

18 applicants filed for the position of District Chief Executive in the Chiana-Paga District, out of which five were shortlisted at the constituency level for onward submission to the Regional level for further vetting to prune the number to three, to be forwarded to the National level for final appointment.

But in an interview with Citi News in Paga, the disqualified applicants said, the 16-member constituency executive committee led by Chairman Sylvester Amoah, did not follow the prescribed vetting process in disqualifying them.

They accused former Member of Parliament, Loe Kabah, and the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Sylvester Amoah, of inducing other members of the constituency committee to adopt an arbitrary and defective selection procedure aimed at disqualifying them.

They thus want the process declared null and void for a proper vetting all the 18 applicants.

One of the disqualified applicants, Mr. Adam Mahmud, said the guidelines issued by the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, indicated that all applicants vying for the MMDCEs position should be vetted through interviews in respect of applicants’ loyalty, and their contributions to the party’s development; but this was not adhered to by the constituency executives.

“Why would I apply to become a DCE and you would not invite me to interview me and the next thing is that I travel from Accra to Paga waiting to be interviewed and all of a sudden I hear that constituency executive held a meeting and voted to disqualify me. We are calling on the National executive and President Nana Addo to cancel this dubious vetting done, and do it properly otherwise there will not be peace in Chaian-Paga.”

Another applicant, Mr. Gerard Ataogye, said; “I don’t think the National level will give different criteria for vetting MMDCEs. In Navrongo, all applicants were called and interviewed; but in Chaina-Paga that wasn’t done why? What the constituency executives did was contrary to the guidelines; so what sort of vetting was done.? I know we are yet to be vetted; otherwise what will the executive present to the regional level since they did not vet us.”

“I am the only woman in this contest, I wasn’t called for any interview; only to be told today that, I have been disqualified, even to the extent that, they said they could not find my documents. Meanwhile I personally submitted my application together with my Curriculum Vitae. The vetting process was not fair and must be cancelled and be done properly otherwise there will be serious cracks in the constituency,” Dominica Margaret lamented.

Meanwhile efforts made to get the Constituency Chairman Mr. Sylvester Amoah to comment on the issue have proved futile.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana