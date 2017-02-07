The Minister of Youth and Sports nominee, Isaac Asiamah, has promised to use dialogue and not public banter to get his points across when he is given the opportunity to represent the ministry.

In the recent past, there have been concerns about previous ministers engaging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a media cold war to the detriment of the development of sports in the country.

But Mr. Asiamah, during his vetting, said he had a plan to indulge all stakeholders to dialogue when ironing out issues.

“I will not be using “buga buga [violent] ” tactics, I will be ensuring that I engage the Ghana Football Association. We cannot afford to be going at each other publicly. I think that Kwesi Nyantakyi has done a lot for Ghana Football.”

“We qualified for the world Cup on three occasions under him; and even though I admit there is a lot we can do to improve sports, I think the best way to go is to dialogue.”

–

By – Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana