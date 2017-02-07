A leading telecommunications company, Vodafone Ghana has taken a giant stride in improving broadband technology in the country with the introduction of a faster data transfer system.

The fibre optic broadband technology delivers significantly faster download broadband speed than conventional broadband ADSL and (modern) ADSL2+ services.

The Fibre to the Home (FTTH) product is one of the most advanced forms of technology for building the next generation of communication networks around the world.

Speaking in Accra at the launch of the Vodafone Fibre Broadband, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said it has been her outfits ‘determination and commitment to always bring our customers the best of experiences.’

“We are partnering communities and real estate developers at key locations across the country to deliver this new technology. We encourage developer’s and home owners to make the provision of telecom service the third utility after water and electricity and give us the opportunity to be the provider of choice for home and office internet,” she explained.

Over 1000 homes, she disclosed, have been connected to the fibre network in 20 communities with more communities in line to experience the uniqueness of this new service.

Cable Theft

For his part, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kwaku Sekyi-Addo expressed optimism that the new Fibre Broadband technology will put an end to the canker of cable theft in the telecommunications industry.

According to him, “this new technological deployment of fast internet speeds to the home and offices, will become the trump card in Vodafone’s fight to eradicate cable theft.”

“It offers far greater reliability, lower operating costs, lower energy use to run the network and – perhaps most important of all – much greater bandwidth. This technology will open doors to a new world with limitless opportunities by tremendously enhancing productivity; positively impacting healthcare delivery, improving access to quality education and boosting the economy, ” he noted.

By: Kumi Obed Afari/citifmonline.com/Ghana